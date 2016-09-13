Hartlepool fundraisers complete 130-mile coast to coast walk for forces charities

Tired, sore and aching, four Hartlepool heroes have made it back to the town safely following a 130-mile walk in the name of charity.

Pals Kevin Robson, Stephen Mead, Stephen Shearer and Michael Corr took part in a coast to coast walk from Workington in Cumbria to Hartlepool’s historic Headland area.

C2C walkers arrive back in Hartlepool on Saturday, l-r Steve Shearer, Kev Robson, Stephen Mead and Mick Corr

The team took four days to complete the trek and were greeted by family and friends at the Pot House pub, on the Town Wall.

A number of Forces organisations such as Help for Heroes are set to benefit from fundraising by the lads.

Kevin, 47, told the Mail: “I feel OK but there are a lot of aches and pains to be honest.

“We’ve all had a great time doing it and we want to say thanks to the people who joined in with the walk when we got closer to Hartlepool.

“We managed to do 42 miles on the first day, then 36 on the second, 33 on the third and 22 on the final day.

“The second day going over Hartside Pass was very hard so it was great to get through that.”

The lads are now looking forward to a well-earned rest and the chance to put their blistered feet up.

“We’ll be having a couple of pints and then probably fall asleep!” added Kevin.

“But we’ve really enjoyed the walk even though it’s been tough at times.

“There’s about £1,000 raised so far, but hopefully we’ll get towards the £4,000 mark eventually.

“We’re already looking at planning next year’s walk as well because we’ll definitely be doing it again.”

A presentation night for the walk is set to take place on September 24 at Hartlepool United Supporters Club.

Proceeds from the event, for which tickets are still available, will go to Blesma, the service charity that supports limbless veterans.