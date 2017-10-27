Hartlepool funeral director keeps it in the family as daughter joins business

Dad and daughter duo Derek Noble and Samantha Greig are keeping it in the family.

Samantha has returned to work at with her father in the family funeral director’s business after around 20 years.

“Samantha originally did work with me when she first left school, as a trainee embalmer,” said Derek.

“Then she got married and had three children and has been working at McDonalds as a manager - she worked there for 19 years.”

Now 44-year-old Samantha has rejoined the business to train as a funeral director and having her around has given the business a real boost.

“It is great,” said Derek. “For a long time, when I have been at a funeral I have had to lock the office up and people have said afterwards they have been to the office but no-one was in.

“Now Samantha can keep the office open and she is used to talking to people with having had her previous job, which is great.

“She is clearing out the office at the moment, sorting out all the stuff I have been avoiding for years.”

Derek, who has three more children, is now 67 and has been running in the business for 40 years.

He set up on his own in Hart Lane more than 30 years ago, but has no plans to give up just yet.

Derek said: “Forty years I have been doing this now - I started out in 1977 with the Co-op and I opened on my own in 1984.

“I will keep on going for a while yet, I think.”

Samantha has settled in quickly to her new role.

“I used to work here years ago, so it’s already familiar,” she said.

Working with her dad again after so long has been a pleasure: “I think because we are related, we have the same sort of sense of humour and we always have stuff to talk about,” she said.