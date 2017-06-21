Hartlepool girl band involved in charity single for victims of Manchester terror attack

A Hartlepool girl band joined musicians from across the North East in paying a special tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Teenage group Sparkle performed on a charity single raising money for the victims of last month’s attack at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people, including Jane Tweddle, from Hartlepool.

Hartlepool woman Jane Tweddle was among 22 people killed in the attack at Manchester Arena in May.

The band, made up of Hartlepool trio Campbell Daniels, 13, Lily Gowland, 14, and Holly Bentham, 14, as well as Lottie Willis, 13, from Peterlee, took part in a cover of Ariana Grande hit One Last Time.

They travelled from their base at Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts (MTA), in Hartlepool, to Gateshead to participate in the recording.

It was something the youngsters decided they wanted to get involved with after the terrorist attack at the Ariana concert, which was ‘close to home’.

Toni Parker-Harvey, the owner of Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts, said: “We saw an advertisement from Tyron Spence, who was organising the single, and just had to send a clip of the girls singing to enter, and then he would choose from the entries.

“Apparently, over 100 people emailed him, but straightaway he said he’d love them to do it.

“It was for a great cause and the girls really wanted to get involved.

“They wanted to help as much as they could.”

The professionalism of the group impressed others involved with the single, according to Toni.

Among the others who performed on it was Britain’s Got Talent star Jamie Lee Harrison.

Toni added: “They got lots of positive comments saying how professional they were, especially considering their age and that they were younger than most of the others.

“They go to concerts all the time and were really upset when the news came through about Manchester.

“They were saying how close to home it was.

“They just wanted to help as much as they could and raise awareness.”

The video for the song, featuring Sparkle, was played for the first time last week at Tyne View Club, in Gateshead.

The song was released at www.facebook.com/NESUPPORTMANCHESTER/ and aims to show support for all those caught up in the atrocity, and their families.

Sparkle were among 30 musicians from the North East involved in the single.