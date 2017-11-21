Hartlepool golf club celebrates charity drive after raising £4,000 through Great North Run efforts

Golfers who donned their running shoes to tee up donations of thousands of pounds for a good cause are celebrating their fundraising success.

Members of Hartlepool Golf Club raised £4,000 with their efforts at the Great North Run earlier this year.

The club members are tremendous supporters of the hospice Greg Hildrith

The money went towards Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, which offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham every year.

The hospice was one of the charities nominated by the golf club’s captain, Neal Thornley.

It continued a strong relationship between the club and the hospice, through the various captains, Great North Runners and other initiatives.

With £4,000 already raised from this year’s run, more money is still coming in.

A formal presentation was made at the club to hospitce fundraiser Greg Hildreth, who met Neal and some of the runners.

Among the runners was Joanne Patterson, the wife of former captain Kevin Jones.

She completed the run despite fracturing her ankle on the route between Newcastle and South Shields.

Joanne did not realise the severity of her injury until weeks after the run, and is now on the road to recovery.

Greg said: “The club members are tremendous supporters of the hospice and it is always a pleasure to meet with them.

“We have enjoyed incredible warmth and kindness from Neal and many of the former captains over the years.

“I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of everyone at Alice House to Neal and family, all of the runners and the club members.

“I’d also like to express our gratitude towards friends and family of the members and wish Joanne a speedy recovery.

“As ever, all of the money raised will be used to fund specialist care for patients and families affected by incurable illnesses.”

Neal said: “Alice House Hospice provides invaluable care to patients in our area.

“Thanks to the support of our members, friends and family, we hope to help to make a difference.”

To support the hospice, contact Greg on 01429 855529 or email: ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk.