Hartlepool grandmother’s dream comes true with emotional Harley Davidson ride

A brave Hartlepool grandmother enjoyed a day to remember as she fulfilled her lifelong dream to ride on a Harley Davidson bike.

Terri Eames, 57, from the Rift House area of the town, was given the surprise yesterday, and over 100 bikers turned out in force to support her on her momentous journey.

Terri Eames receives a surprise from Miles for Men, with a ride on a Harley Davidson motorbike, thanks to hundreds of riders who turned up at her home.

Mum-of-four and grandmother-of-11 Terri and the bikers rode in a convoy through the town from Hart Village to Marina Way.

Terri is battling an illness, and her family and friends enlisted the help of Hartlepool charity Miles for Men to make her dream come true.

It was organised by Tony Hudspith as he used his contacts to bring a Harley Davidson to Terri, and attract 110 bikers to give up their Sunday afternoon to support her.

Terri said: “It was fantastic, and I couldn’t have imagined anything better.

It has been my dream all my life to ride on a Harley Davidson, and now I’ve been able to do it Terri Eames

“It has been my dream all my life to ride on a Harley Davidson, and now I’ve been able to do it.

“I’ve always loved motorbikes and now I’ve been all over Hartlepool in a Harley Davidson.

“I can’t believe it. It was a great surprise.

“I can’t thank those who organised it and everyone who turned up enough.”

Terri Eames receives a surprise from Miles for Men, with a ride on a Harley Davidson motorbike, thanks to hundreds of riders who turned up at her home.

Mr Hudspith said: “It was Terri’s dream to go on a Harley Davidson, and it was fantastic that we were able to make that happen.

“I put an appeal out on Facebook and managed to get the Harley Davidson, and the biking community also rallied together.

“It was a really nice surprise for her.”

Stephen Picton, from Miles For Men, spoke of his amazement at the amount of people who turned out to support the event.

Terri Eames receives a surprise from Miles for Men, with a ride on a Harley Davidson motorbike, thanks to hundreds of riders who turned up at her home.

He said: “It was Terri’s wish to go on the back of a Harley Davidson and we decided to do all we could to help.

“Tony organised it, getting into the bikers’ community on Facebook, and generated quite a lot of interest in this.

“It was all intended as a surprise for Terri, and she was over the moon when she found out.

“It was amazing to see how many people gave up their time to support Terri and come along to this.

“That’s Hartlepool for you.

“People put the heart into Hartlepool, and I’ve always said that.

“They spelt Hartlepool wrong. It should be H-E-A-R-T-lepool.

“I was speechless at the amount of people who came out.”