Hartlepool hit by 30ft waves but no significant flooding reported

Parts of Hartlepool took a pounding from wild weather after snow and flood alerts.

Waves up to 30ft-high crashed against the Headland’s Heugh breakwater pier as the area experienced some flooding in Friday afternoon’s high tide which peaked at 4pm.

Stormy seas at Heugh Breakwater, Hartlepool.

The children’s paddling pool at South Crescent became submerged under water.

Despite warnings by the Environment Agency to stay away many people turned out to watch the stormy seas including a number of photographers.

The coast off Marine Drive also took a bashing from the rough seas.

A flood warning where immediate action was required was issued by the Environment Agency as a result of tidal surges all the way along the east coast.

Stormy seas at Heugh Breakwater, Hartlepool.

Strong winds caused large waves and some overtopping in the area of Victoria Harbour.

There were no reports of flooding in any homes.

The Environment Agency said its flood defences protected over 170,000 properties up and down the coast.

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager, said: “The combination of gale force winds, high tides, dangerous waves carrying rocks and a coastal surge means parts of the East Coast are extremely dangerous.

Snow in Hartlepool. Picture sent in by Paul Hanlon.

“We have issued severe flood warnings and urge everyone to check their flood risk and ensure they are in a safe place.”

Hartlepool Borough Council installed temporary flood gates between the original Town Wall and a new wall set back as part of recent sea defence works to trap any water that reaches land and channel it back into the sea.

A temporary flood barrier was also installed at Victoria Harbour to help prevent flooding of low-lying areas.

Both temporary defences will remain in place until Monday.

Snow in Hartlepool. Picture via @kazziane on Twitter.

People across Hartlepool woke up to the first snowfall of the year on Friday morning.

Readers sent us a selection of wintry pictures before the light dusting quickly melted.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle pile up on the A19 near Peterlee early on Friday morning.

One eyewitness said it was believed up to 15 vehicles were involved in the collision.

The weather is set to stay cold today (Saturday) with highs of just 3C but feeling like -2C, and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice.

Snow in Hartlepool. Picture sent in by Julie Samantha Brown.