Hartlepool holidaymakers caught up in earthquake in Turkey

Holidaymakers from Hartlepool have been caught up in an earthquake in Turkey.

Two men on the Greek island of Kos have died and 200 people were injured in the Turkish resort of Bodrum when the quake hit in the early hours of today.

Firefighters and rescuers try to clean a road from the stones on the Greek island of Kos after powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey's Aegean coast. (Kostoday.gr via AP)

Tourists staying on the Greek islands and in Turkey have been told to expect travel disruption, while the clear up mission has begun after the impact of the vibrations caused cracks to walls and flooding in some areas.

Among those already out on holiday is Amy-Louise Cross, 20, from Throston.

She is one of 10 holidaymakers from the town who headed out to Marmaris on the Turquoise Coast in Turkey on Monday.

Amy-Louise, who is staying in the Sebnem Apartments, said: “We went out for food and a few drinks and decided to come back because we were all tired because of the heat.

We sat outside and we were all shaken up as it didn’t seem real, but it was. Amy-Louise Cross

“At about 1.30am, the room started shaking.

“It didn’t seem real.

“We rushed out the building cause we didn’t want to stay in the apartment.

“We sat outside and we were all shaken up as it didn’t seem real, but it was.

Debris of the collapsed minaret of a mosque sit next to a sun shade after an earthquake in Kos on the island of Kos. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

“An hour later we decided to go to bed then the room started to shake again for all of five seconds, but when the earthquake was happening all you could here was things falling over.

“Then then at 4.30am there was another little shake that lasted seconds, but you could feel things moving.”

Amy-Louise added glasses were smashed during the earthquake.

The tremors reached a magnitude of 6.7 and was followed by aftershocks throughout the night.

A partially destroyed building is seen after an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Pittaras)

There have been no reports of any injuries to British holidaymakers, said Abta.

A statement from the travel trade organisation said: “Customers imminently due to travel to this region will be contacted by their tour operator, should it be necessary to discuss changes to their holiday arrangements.”

The Foreign Office has instructed visitors to Greece and Turkey to “be aware of the possibility of aftershocks”.