Hartlepool, Horden boxer Anth Hardy gets new opponent for comeback

Anth Hardy will face a substitute opponent in his comeback fight tonight.

Hardy is taping up his gloves this evening for the first time in 14 months on the undercard of the Daniel Cope v Billy Snaith title fight in Sedgefield.

The Hartlepool and Horden boxer, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Thursday, had been due to meet Nathan Hardy over four rounds at the Hardwick Hall.

But the Sheffield fighter was forced to pull out with the matchmaker bringing in Andrej Cepur as a replacement.

The 30-year-old, born in Russia but now based in Lithuania, has lost 33 of his 43 fights but the Gus Robinson Developments camp are not worried about the opponent.

Head coach Peter Cope said: “It’s not that we are taking Cepur for granted, you can’t do that no matter who you are fighting.

“But we are just pleased he has got an opponent.

“Anth has had terrible luck over the last year with injuries but all’s good now.

“At the end of the day, we just need him back in the ring.

“Cepur is a tough kid, game as anything, he’ll sling a few over the top I’m sure.

“We need Anth to get some rounds and that’s what he’ll get tonight.”

There is a packed undercard, including an eight-rounder for unbeaten Sedgefield star, Jeff Saunders, who fights on home soil for the first time as a pro.