Hartlepool Horticultural Show is set to be a blooming great weekend

A horticultural show which attracts growers from across the country is set to return to Hartlepool next month.

Hailed as one of the biggest annual events in the Hartlepool calendar, the horticultural show will take place at the Town Hall Theatre.

The colourful event will showcase the finest flowers and vegetables across the North East, including champion carnations, dahlias, fuchsias, and sweet peas – to name but a few – as well as prize vegetables.

Growers who are top of the crops could pick up cash prizes for best display within each category and the Tom Hammond Special Award for best display in show.

Youngsters are also encouraged to take part, with children’s categories including best fruit or vegetable man, best picture of a garden and best small cake.

Organiser say they are looking forward to seeing “some of the best displays from around the region” at the event.

Show secretary Tom Hammond has urged people to back the event, describing it as “a fun, free day out which the whole family will enjoy”.

He said: “The standard of entries we see each year is always outstanding and never fails to impress the judges.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro, just getting into gardening or a spectator, it’s a fun, free day out which the whole family will enjoy.

“We urge everyone to come along and try their luck in this year’s show.”

The event is being held on Saturday, August 19, from 12.30pm to 5pm and Sunday, August 20, from 11am to 4pm.

The National Gladiolus Society will also be holding its northern exhibition at the show, attracting growers from all over England.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 18.

Copies of the show schedule and entry forms can be downloaded from www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-horticultural-show or by calling 01429 869706.