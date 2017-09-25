Hartlepool hospice appeals for help as it prepares to open latest shop

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice is set to open a new charity shop - but help is needed in running the site.

The organisation is busy preparing a unit at Middleton Grange shopping centre which is due to open in October.

Karen Witherley at one of the hospice's other shops.

It will be the 12th shop that the hospice operates and bosses are hoping it will help to provide the charity with a sizeable cash boost.

Alice House area manager Karen Witherley told the Mail: “We’re going to open on Monday, October 2, and the hours will be from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

“We have already got lots of Christmas gifts and children’s wear as well as wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and a children’s toy corner too.”

Work is well underway on the inside of the store and the hospice has had a good response from people walking past and popping in.

The new Alice House Hospice shop at Middleton Grange shopping centre in Hartlepool.

“We’ve had quite a good response from people already,” added Karen.

“The shutters are the front of the shop are open so people have been coming to ask ‘when are you open?’.

“We’re quite excited for it actually.”

The charity is however in need of more people to help out with the running of the store.

The new Alice House Hospice shop at Middleton Grange shopping centre in Hartlepool.

“We are desperate for volunteers at the minute,” said Karen.

“Even if it’s just people coming in for two hours a week to help out, we’d appreciate it.

“Any hours that people want to do, we are happy to accommodate.

“As always, the charity really needs the money so we’re hoping things will go well once we open.”

Anyone wanting to offer their time as a volunteer for the shop can go in store and speak to shop manager Susan Hall, or call Karen on 07983974789.

Alice House Hospice is only adult hospice in the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.