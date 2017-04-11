Hartlepool hospice helping to boost care home staff training

Health chiefs have hailed a new training programme for care home staff aimed at preventing elderly residents needing to go into hospital.

A New North Tees and Hartlepool Education Alliance has been established to support the care sector and ease pressure on other parts of the NHS due to an ageing population.

Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool is one of a number of local organisations that have worked with project partners to develop the bespoke training and education programme for care staff.

The programme includes end of life care, dementia, delirium and falls awareness as part of a wider drive by partner organisations to meet challenges within the care home sector.

It has been commissioned jointly by NHS Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Hartlepool Borough Council, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, and the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust.

Paula Swindale, head of strategy and commissioning, for the clinical commissioning group, said: “This is a great opportunity to provide additional training for staff within the care home sector.

“Our aim is to empower staff to provide better care for residents and assist with reducing admissions to hospital.

“We believe that the investment in training care home staff is vital for the health and wellbeing of our local population and is just one of the many initiatives the CCG supports to ensure people receive the care they need to remain at home, avoiding the need for a hospital admission or if admitted are able to return home and be supported by confident and competent staff.”