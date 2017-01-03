Hartlepool issues zero fly-tipping fines under new powers, investigation finds

Hartlepool council chiefs have yet to fine illegal dumpers using new powers handed down by the Government.

New rules came into force in May 2016 which allow councils to issue £400 fines to fly-tippers caught in the act.

But figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Hartlepool Borough Council has so far not issued any fines under the new powers.

The information, gathered and released by the Press Association, comes after a number of complaints about dumping and vermin from angry residents in recent months.

Neighbouring County Durham issued 10 fines under the new powers.