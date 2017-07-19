Hartlepool kids’ club offers plenty to do over the summer holidays

A children’s service in Hartlepool is organising an action-packed six-week programme for the summer school holiday break.

The Hartlepool Council-run Oscar club is based at Rossmere Youth Centre on Rossmere Way and is offering a package of activities for children aged from three to 16 on weekdays from Monday right through to September 1, excluding the August Bank Holiday Monday.

The service, which has been running for more 20 years, was recently hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “The team has put a lot of thought and effort into the summer programme and we’ve got a wide range of really exciting activities.

“The facilities are excellent at Rossmere Youth Centre which enables us to organise numerous sports, jewellery making, street dancing, arts and crafts and we’ll be havening our very own ‘Bake Off’.

“There will also be a session when children will be able to make their own bird feeder and insect house and a themed Brazil day complete with ‘Rio Parade’.

“We’ve also arranged a number of visits to locations such as Seaton Carew, Rossmere Park, Hartlepool Power Station, the cinema, Mr Twisters, Angel of the North and Newcastle Discovery Museum.

“The emphasis is always on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.”

Oscars also operate an after-school service on weekdays which involves children being collected from school and transported to the centre, where they take part in a wide range of educational and fun activities.