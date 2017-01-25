Hartlepool kids don pyjamas to fundraise for Bradley Lowery

A group of Hartlepool swimmers made a splash for cash to donate to battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

The children from swim school Puddle Ducks donned pyjamas and took part in a fun event to raise an impressive £12,000 for Bradley Lowery’s Fight and charity The Lullaby Trust.

Bradley Lowery is battling neuroblastoma.

The fundraiser was an annual week-long event run by the organisation - which provides classes at High Tunstall College of Science Hydropool and Manor Community Academy.

The event saw children attend lessons dressed in their pyjamas and learn valuable water safety and survival skills.

Alison Abbott from Puddle Ducks said the charities chosen were close to their hearts.

“Our charity pyjama week is a great way of teaching our students important lifesaving skills in a fun and relaxed environment, whilst raising money for a great cause,” she said.

“We were delighted to fundraise for both of these charities, they do fantastic work and we will continue to support them.”

The story of little fighter Bradley Lowery, from Blackhall, has touched the hearts of people around the world.

The five-year-old is currently battling cancer neuroblastoma for a second time and just before Christmas, Bradley’s family were given the devastating news that his cancer was terminal.

The youngster is currently undergoing pioneering antibody treatment to extend his life by at least six months.

Should Bradley’s latest treatment, which is currently at the antibody stage of combined therapy, prove successful, his family is hopeful he will be well enough to go to America to receive more pioneering treatment.

However, with the cost of it extremely expensive, fundraising could prove crucial.

The second charity the Lullaby Trust - which was established in 1971 - provides specialist support for bereaved families, promotes expert advice on safer baby sleep and raises awareness on sudden infant death.

The charity operates across the UK and runs a free information line for parents and professionals.

Puddle Ducks decided to support the charity in memory of one of their little swimmers, Alice Robinson, who recently passed away.

Alison added: “We want to thank all of the children for joining us this week and for all of their great work in raising £12,000.”

Puddle Ducks provides award-winning swimming programmes for 0-10 year-olds. Taught by experts, they focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.