Hartlepool LGBT group raising awareness through sport

A team from a Hartlepool charity took part in a rounders game with a difference.

A team from Hart Gables were among those who joined in the Rainbow Rounders event hosted by Teesside University as part of its pledge to embrace diversity and actively oppose prejudice.

Events such as this help to break down barriers Sarah Lewis

The rounders event, which celebrates the university’s commitment to its All Different, All Equal pledge, involved teams from Teesside University, the University’s Students’ Union, MFC Foundation, Cleveland Police and the Hart Gables charity, which offers support to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

The event also helped to promote Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which uses campaigns and sporting activities to raise awareness and make sure no lesbian, gay, bi or trans people feel excluded from taking part as a fan or teammate.

The eventual winners of the tournament were MFC Foundation, with the Cleveland Police team runners-up.

Sarah Lewis, from Hart Gables, which is based in Hartlepool and works with all ages, from children to pensioners, said: “We offer social support groups, workshop training and work with the local community to raise awareness. Events such as this help to break down barriers and bring people together.”

Dr Joan Heggie, chairman of the university’s LGBT Focus Group, said: “It was a great event, with the teams coming together to play rounders and raise awareness of LGBT and show that sport is for everyone.”