Hartlepool lifeboat launched to stranded vessel

The Hartlepool lifeboat was launched this evening to assist a yacht with mechanical problems.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members were paged at 5.25pm on to assist the yacht off the town's coast after the mechanical failure.

The all weather lifeboat launched at 6.40pm but was stood down by Humber Coastguard 10 minutes later when the mechanical problem with the yacht had been rectified.

The all weather lifeboat and volunteer crew returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 7.05pm and was made ready for service by 7.15pm.