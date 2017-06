Hartlepool lifeboat has rescued a yacht adrift off the town.

The crew was paged at 6.25pm last night to assist a 42ft yacht with two people on board that had suffered mechanical failure in Hartlepool Bay.

The all-weather lifeboat launched at 6.36pm and was on scene a few minutes later where the vessel was taken under tow to a mooring near Kafiga Landing.

The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 7.25pm and was made ready for service by 7.35pm