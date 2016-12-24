Hartlepool lifeboat rescues sailor with broken leg

Hartlepool's lifeboat was scrambled this morning to help a man who had suffered a broken leg.

Humber Coastgaurd requested assistance shortly before 10.30am and the boat was dispatched to a 10,000 tonne bulk carrier, anchored approximately four miles off the town.

The man is lowered into the lifeboat

The casualty was taken aboard the all-weather lifeboat and transferred to Hartlepool lifeboat station at 12.30pm where an ambulance took him to hospital.

Lifeboat operations manager Mike Craddy said: "It's never good to get a shout so close to Christmas Day - but the crew were only to pleased to escape busy Christmas shopping duties with their respective partners.

"On a serious note, we hope the seaman makes a speedy recovery."

A Coastguard spokesman said: "We received a call from a vessel in the Tees Anchorage, off Hartlepool.

Lifeboat volunteers reach the ship

"They had a crewman who had suffered a leg injury but was conscious and breathing.

"As far was we are aware, his injuries are not life-threatening."