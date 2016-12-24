Search

Hartlepool lifeboat rescues sailor with broken leg

RNLI volunteers bring the casualty ashore

RNLI volunteers bring the casualty ashore

0
Have your say

Hartlepool's lifeboat was scrambled this morning to help a man who had suffered a broken leg.

Humber Coastgaurd requested assistance shortly before 10.30am and the boat was dispatched to a 10,000 tonne bulk carrier, anchored approximately four miles off the town.

The man is lowered into the lifeboat

The man is lowered into the lifeboat

The casualty was taken aboard the all-weather lifeboat and transferred to Hartlepool lifeboat station at 12.30pm where an ambulance took him to hospital.

Lifeboat operations manager Mike Craddy said: "It's never good to get a shout so close to Christmas Day - but the crew were only to pleased to escape busy Christmas shopping duties with their respective partners.

"On a serious note, we hope the seaman makes a speedy recovery."

A Coastguard spokesman said: "We received a call from a vessel in the Tees Anchorage, off Hartlepool.

Lifeboat volunteers reach the ship

Lifeboat volunteers reach the ship

"They had a crewman who had suffered a leg injury but was conscious and breathing.

"As far was we are aware, his injuries are not life-threatening."