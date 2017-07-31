Hartlepool lifeboat rescues three people on broken-down boat

Have your say

Three people were towed to safety after their boat suffered mechanical failure off Hartlepool.

The town's RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were paged at 5.50pm yesterday to attend a 17ft motor boat that had suffered mechanical failure approximately half a mile off the Heugh breakwater.

The all-weather lifeboat launched at 6.05pm and was alongside the boat at 6.15pm.

The vessel was taken under tow to the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club slipway near Hartlepool Marina where awaiting volunteer RNLI crew members and UK Coastguards placed the vessel on its trailer and towed it ashore.

The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station and was made ready for service by 7.15pm