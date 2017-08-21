Hartlepool man admits making more than 1,000 indecent images of children

A Hartlepool man has admitted possessing more than a thousand indecent images of children - including hundreds of the most serious.

Alan Walton, 32, admitted three charges of making indecent images when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

The first relates to 346 images of category A - the most serious, the second to 306 images of category B and the third to 463 images of Category C.

All offences are said to have taken place between April 2014 and October 2015.

Walton, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, also admitted possession of a paedophile manual which contains advice and guidance on how to abuse children sexually.

The case was adjourned to September 12 for sentencing and Walton was released on unconditional bail.