Hartlepool man banned for drug driving

A driver who was stopped by police and found to have drugs in his system has been banned from the road for 12 months .

Dwayne Bates, 26, of Runciman Road, Hartlepool, was pulled over by police as he drove through Hartlepool.

Police initially suspected he had taken cocaine, but a blood test found there was diazepam in his system, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Bates initially pleaded not guilty because he knew he had not taken cocaine, his solicitor John Relton told the court.

He changed his plea after forensic evidence was served.

Anne Mitchell, prosecuting, said: “Bates was seen by police driving a black BMW in Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool at about 11pm and was followed to a nearby garage, where he was asked to take a roadside drugs test.

“This proved positive, so he was taken to the police station for a blood sample to be obtained. The sample was sent for analysis, which gave a positive result for diazepam.”

Bates admitted driving while unfit through drugs on May 20.

Mr Relton said: “There is no allegation of bad driving of any sort. Mr Bates suffers from stress and anxiety.

“He had taken the drug following a falling out with his partner.”

Bates was ordered to pay fines and costs of £520 as well as the driving ban.