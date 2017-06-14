Hartlepool man cubs are kings of the swingers

Talented youngsters at a Hartlpool school are the kings of the swingers following a successful show.

The pupils at Throston Primary School took to the stage with their version of The Jungle Book.

Families packed into the Flint Walk school hall for three nights to cheer on the students.

Mark Atkinson, headteacher at the school, said this is the 10th show the Throston Primary Drama Group has staged and once again it was a huge success.

He said: “For each of the shows we change the main characters to give more children a chance. It was a fantastic show and all the children gave confident performances.

“It was thoroughly enjoyed by all the parents.”

The drama group really boosts the children’s self esteem Mark Atkinson

Mr Atkinson said the drama group meets each week and there is a lot of hard work, both after schools and evenings, put in by both children and staff to stage the shows.

He said: “The drama group really boosts the children’s self esteem and confidence and they enjoy it as well.”

Following the successful show the school is now planning a reward night for the children, which involved an It’s A Knockout - style of event, where the overall winning child will be crowned King of the Jungle.

A group of students have also been on a trip to London to watch a performance of Aladdin.

Mr Atkinson said: “We like to take the children to London, the idea is we would like to see one of them performing on stage there one day.”

Throston Primary School youngsters in London.