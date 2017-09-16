Hartlepool man is runner-up in ‘Ultimate La-Z-Boy’ competition

A Hartlepool man has been rewarded for putting his feet up – after his pregnant partner nominated him for a jokey “lazy partner” prize.

Lorry driver Martin Johnson, 32, won the runner-up prize in the search for Britain’s ‘Ultimate La-Z-Boy’.

Zoe and Martin have been together for more than 13 years.

He was nominated by his fiancee, Zoe Altringham, 32, who he lives with in the Deer Park area of Hartlepool.

The pair have been together for 13 years, and Zoe decided to nominate Martin in the competition – run by sofa and carpet specialist ScS – as a bit of fun.

In the competition nomination Zoe said: “You’d think with me being pregnant, I would be the one relaxing, lying on the sofa and having a snooze.

“Instead, my other half is out for the count, snoring the afternoon away while I potter around doing housework.”

She told the Mail afterwards: “It was a bit of fun, really. I thought it would be nice to win him the main prize, because he does work really long hours and likes to relax when he is at home.

“The La-Z-Boy range would have been perfect for him.”

The search for the country’s laziest man was launched by ScS after a study revealed that 82% of British men don’t make their own bed, and only 15% do their own ironing.

The main prize was won by Joseph Townley, 33, from Poutton-Le-Fylde, Blackpool, who was nominated by his wife, Jessica, 28.

The winner bagged a Netflix subscription and takeaway vouchers to help them enjoy a relaxing night in together and a £1,500 voucher to spend on a sofa of their choice from ScS’s exclusive La-Z-Boy department.

Martin and Zoe – whose first baby is due this month – received a Netflix subscription and takeaway night as the runners-up.

Zoe added: “Martin fully supports me entering competitions, especially if he gets to enjoy any prizes I may win too.

“We are looking forward to a Netflix and takeaway night with our prize from this.”

Lindsey Duncton, marketing manager at ScS, said: “After finding out more than 60% of British women would describe their partner as lazy, we set out to find Britain’s Ultimate La-Z-Boy.

“We had a lot of fun looking through the entries and hope that Joseph and his family will enjoy the comfy new addition to their home, and all get some time out to relax!”