Hartlepool man posted naked pictures of teenage girl online as revenge

A man posted topless photographs of an underage girl he had befriended on social media out of revenge when she refused to send him any more pictures.

Andrew Wood, 26, set up an account in the victim’s name on the photo sharing app Instagram on the same day he threatened to humiliate her for her refusal to comply with his demands.

Three pictures of the victim showing her naked torso were uploaded onto Instagram by Andrew Wood

Teesside Crown Court heard that Wood contacted the teenager on Facebook after first meeting in person.

Prosecutor Adrian Dent said after gaining her trust, Wood asked her to send him indecent photos of herself, which she did.

But it was not long before the threats started.

Mr Dent said: “He continued to ask [her] for further images and threatened if she failed to comply, he would distribute the original pictures he had got in some way.

“Eventually, she stopped after she decided the defendant would never carry out his threats. However, she was wrong.”

Wood sent the girl a message threatening to upload them to Instagram and signed off by saying “it’s going up, you can be humiliated”.

Wood posted three topless selfies the girl had sent to him.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said she thought she could trust him.

She said: “When he asked me to send him naked photographs I honestly believed I could trust him. However, I soon learned I had made the biggest mistake of my life.

“He had a hold over me, my life was a misery.”

Wood, of Meadowsweet Road, Hartlepool, admitted distributing indecent images of a child and possessing indecent images. He had no previous convictions.

He was spared jail after the judge was told Wood was emotionally immature for his age and suffers from ADHD, autism and Asperger’s.

Richard Bennett, mitigating, said: “The difficulty is, your honour, is not dealing with a person who functions normally.”

Judge Tony Briggs told Wood: “You knew this was wrong and she would be humiliated, but I much doubt you appreciated just how much misery you would cause her.

“You may be 26, but the information I have about you it’s perfectly plain your emotional intelligence and age doesn’t match your physical age.”

Wood was given five months’ prison suspended for two years. He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation requirement.