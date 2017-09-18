Hartlepool man spared jail after sex act with teenage girl

A 25-year-old man persuaded a teenage girl to perform a sex act on him before taking her to McDonald’s for a burger.

Christopher Hubbert, of Peebles Avenue, Hartlepool, exchanged in a series of lewd facebook messages with his victim before meeting her at a house party in the town.

Teessiode Crown Court heard Hubbert took the girl to her home from the party in his car, then returned to pick her up.

Sean Dodds, prosecuting, said: “She thought they were going to McDonald’s. Instead, he took her to a remote location where he persuaded her to perform a sex act on him. Afterwards he took her to McDonald’s, and then back to her home.

“There was further facebook communication in the next few days, with the defendant asking the girl, making other sexual suggestions.

“He asked for a picture of her but none was ever sent.”

Hubbert admitted sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and inciting a child to engage in pornography.

He was of previous good character.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said: “There was no element of coercion in this case. Mr Hubbert is sure he saw her age posted as 18 at one point, but accepts by his plea she told him she was younger.

“He foolishly turned a blind eye to that, but he did not set out to find an under-age girl.

“Mr Hubbert is from a good family, he has educational qualifications, and a job. He is now in an appropriate age relationship.

“It is unlikely he will trouble a court again.”

Judge Tony Briggs sentenced Hubbert to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

The judge told him: “The age gap in this case may not have been wide, but it was wide enough. Reading the messages in this case, I have formed the view your mental intelligence was somewhat less than your age.

“The fact there was no element of coercion is important. You should realise not sending you straight to prison today was a narrow decision.”

Hubbert was made the subject of an order banning him from unsupervised contact with children for 10 years,

He must register as a sex offender for 10 years.