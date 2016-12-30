Hartlepool man suffers broken jaw after being attacked from behind

A victim of a serious assault suffered a broken cheekbone and fractured jaw in an early morning attack in a Hartlepool street.

Cleveland Police are hunting the people who carried out the nasty assault in the town centre, which included attacking the 23-year-old man from behind following a night out, leaving him needing surgery to his face.

The victim was unconscious for a short time Cleveland Police

A spokesman for the force said they are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward with any information they might have regarding the incident, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault.

The Cleveland Police spokesman said: “The victim was walking along Sheriff Street on his way home from a night out some time between 4am and 4.30am on Saturday, December 17 when he was approached from behind and hit to the back of the head by two males, who then left the area.”

He went on to say: “The victim was unconscious for a short time and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

“He has since undergone surgery as a result of his injuries.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Haworth is leading the investigation into the Hartlepool assault and is urging people to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Haworth on the non-emergency number 101.

The public can also contact the police through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.