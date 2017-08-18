Hartlepool Marina is set to host championship boat race this weekend

Have your say

Hartlepool is to stage a championship boat race this weekend.

Spectators are welcome to the Hunter 707 Northern Area Championships, a two day yacht race event hosted by Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club.

Micky Early.

Often referred to as a ‘sports boat’, 707s are 23ft yachts carrying crews of five used for tight, tactical racing in tidal conditions.

The action will kick off with the first race on Saturday morning at 11.15am, followed by three more races over the course of the day, while the first of Sunday’s three races will begin at 12.15pm.

Daniel Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sports and Physical Activity Manager, said: “This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the excitement and challenges of high octane, championship-level sailing right here in Hartlepool.

“We hope as many people as possible will come and cheer on the competitors – there’s sure to be a great atmosphere.”

Micky Early, Sailing Development Officer at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, said: “Last year was a huge success, with the home boat crew ‘Sharky’ playing host to crews from Port Edgar in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and far beyond.

“This year, the fleet is expected to be eight boats strong, and will include ‘Autism On Water’ from Edinburgh, a boat loaned to and sailed by an autistic crew.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to this weekend’s exciting racing event.”

Visitors to the event are also encouraged to attend the Club’s Saturday night social, where live entertainment will be provided by musical duo Mango Hangover.

There will be a £5 cover charge at the social for non-competitors.

The Hunter 707 Northern Championships will take place at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, West Harbour.

For more information visit www.thyc.org.uk/707-northern-championships.