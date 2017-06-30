Hartlepool Mayor gains insight into care home during fun event

A Hartlepool care home enjoyed an afternoon of carnival-themed fun and a civic visit to mark National Care Home Day.

Mayor and Mayoress Paul and Mary Beck spent time with residents at Sheraton Court and chatted to staff who were dressed in carnival costumes.

They also played games with local school children and shared tea and cake with residents and members of the community.

Councillor Beck said: “When I was inaugurated as Mayor I promised to represent Hartlepool as a whole, visiting care homes and engaging with elderly members of our community. The Mayoress and I were honoured to meet with residents of Sheraton Court and view the fantastic facilities.

“It was a great day had by all, and this visit opened my eyes to the excellent quality of care now available for older residents in this town, and the hard work and commitment of the staff that run these homes.”

Trinkets, jewellery and cakes were sold and a raffle in aid of the Mayor’s two chosen charities.

Displays highlighed Hartlepool’s maritime heritage, while gallery walls of legendary singers from years gone by helped to rekindle memories for residents.

Carole Thompson, Sheraton Court general manager, said the day was a great opportunity to show people their facilities.

She said: “We work tirelessly to ensure we provide the highest level of tailored care to each individual who lives here.

“Open days such as this are possible thanks to our dedicated team of staff who make Sheraton Court a vibrant care home at the heart of the local community.”