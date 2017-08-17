Hartlepool Mayor praises town’s generosity after fundraiser in supermarket

The Mayor of Hartlepool has praised the generosity of local people after almost £1,000 was raised for charity in a single day.

The town’s Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Paul Beck and Mary Beck held a teddy bear tombola at the town’s main Tesco store off Burn Roade.

The event raised £930.70 and Coun Beck was delighted with the sum, adding: “The generosity of local people never ceases to amaze me.”

All of the money raised goes to the Mayor’s two nominated charities – the Rifty Youth Project and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Mayor of Hartlepool said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone for helping to raise so much money in a single day.

“The generosity of local people never ceases to amaze me and I know that every single penny raised during my Mayoral year will be put to good use.

“I would also like to thank the volunteers who dressed up in character costumes and organised bucket collections on the day and Tesco’s for hosting the fundraising event.

“The teddy bear tombola was incredibly popular and I am hoping to organise a similar event later in the year.”

Anyone interested in organising an event to raise money for the Mayor’s nominated charities or wanting to help in any way should call 01429 523702.

Coun Beck, who represents the Hart Ward, was inaugurated in May before an audience including the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon, civic dignatries and invited guests.

He spent 16 years in the Army and is a former personal chef to the Duke and Duchess of Marlborough.