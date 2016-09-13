Hartlepool MP concerned at proposed boundary changes

Two Hartlepool wards could become part of East Durham under proposed changes to voting boundaries.

Hart and De Bruce wards would no longer be part of the town’s parliamentary boundary.

I accept that this may mean more distortions and strange combinations than a game of Twister Iain Wright, MP for Hartlepool

The Boundary Commission for England is proposing that a new Hartlepool and Billingham constituency is created with one MP representing the area.

It is part of a national review that seeks to reduce the number of constituencies in England from 533 to 501 from 2018.

The commission says it has been tasked by Parliament to make the size of constituencies more equal.

A report on its North East proposals states: “In order to ensure that the East Durham constituency is within 5% of the electoral quota, we propose a crossing of the boundary of County Durham and the Borough of Hartlepool, so that it includes the Hart, and De Bruce wards from the existing constituency.”

Four wards from the current Stockton North constituency, including Billingham, would join Hartlepool.

Hartlepool MP Iain Wright says he is concerned at changes which would favour the Tories.

He added: “I agree with the principle that constituencies should have equal numbers of voters as much as feasible. I accept that this may mean more distortions and strange combinations than a game of Twister.

“I’m also concerned that the increased number of people, some two million extra voters who came onto the electoral register in the run-up to the EU referendum, are not taken into consideration.

“Nevertheless, I should imagine that people in the town will be shocked at proposals to split the Hartlepool constituency so that two wards look to County Durham and the rest of the town included in a seat with Billingham. This is the start of the public consultation, so I would urge all constituents to make their views known and to have their say by contributing to the public consultation.”