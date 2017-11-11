Hartlepool MP condemns ‘horrendous’ cruelty of dog thrown into the sea

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has condemned the shocking case of a greyhound being thrown into the sea.

Mr Hill urged anyone with information about the distressing incident to contact the RSPCA who are investigating.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill. Picture by FRANK REID

He said it sends out the wrong message about Hartlepool as the story was followed up by a number of national media organisations after being reported by the Mail.

Readers have continued to react with anger to the pictures which showed a heavily-built man throwing a greyhound into the icy sea from a structure near the Brus tunnel and pulling it back out again.

Mr Hill said: “This is an horrendous case and one which underlines the need to increase criminal penalties for acts of cruelty to animals.

“Sadly this is by no means unique to Hartlepool, but it does put us under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

“Such behaviour is not typical of the people of our town and needs to be condemned in the strongest terms.

“I urge anyone with information to contact the relevant authorities so these people can be caught quickly.”

The RSPCA is investigating the case captured on camera on Thursday, October 26 as well as a second similar incident witnessed a week later on Thursday, November 2.

The Mail reported earlier this week how a dog walker saw a man repeatedly throwing the dog in the sea and yanking it back out on November 2.

She said it was ‘one of the most horrific things’ she had ever seen.

There were said to be three large men, thought to be aged in their 30s, with nine muzzled greyhounds present.

The RSPCA attended the area after it was reported to them but the men had gone.

The animal charity is also investigating a second report.

Mail readers have continued to express their disgust online.

On our Facebook page, Pat Tricia Bennett said: “Makes me so angry how some people treat animals. Why would anyone do this! Is beyond me.”

Sylvia Liddle said: “Very cruel. Unbelievable that people can do such things in our society today.”

Ella Marie said: “What a horrible and cruel thing to do to a animal should be banned from having animals for life and jailed”.

Sylvia Evans simply said: “Horrendous.”

The charity, CAGED, Campaign Against Greyhound Exploitation and Death, has said the incident could easily have killed the dog.

Anyone with information, should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.