Hartlepool MP’s meeting with Alan Partidge star at Labour conference

Hartlepool’s MP rubbed shoulders with famous actor and comedian Steve Coogan at this year’s Labour Party Conference.

Mike Hill, who was elected in June’s General Election, bumped into the Alan Partridge star at a function for politicians from the north at a Brighton hotel on Monday night.

The pair chatted out their hometowns in the Manchester area which are less than five miles apart.

Mr Hill also invited Coogan to visit Hartlepool and experience its growing comedy scene.

He said: “It was fantastic to see Steve and talk to him about Hartlepool. He is originally from Middleton in Greater Manchester.

“Heywood in Lancashire where I am from is also known as ‘monkey town’.

“Steve thought it was quite funny and interesting that somebody from his neck of the woods became MP for a town which also has a monkey connection.

“He was clearly enjoying Conference and the positive buzz about the place. He’s a top man and brilliant to get on with.

“It was nice to meet ordinary down to earth people like him.”

Coogan is best known for his cheesy radio alter-ego Alan Partridge.

He has also starred in a string of Hollywood movies including the Night at the Museum franchise.

He also co-wrote and starred in the British Oscar-nominated drama Philomena alongside Judi Dench about the true story of a woman’s 50-year search for her son after being forced to give him up for adoption.

Coogan is also a Labour party member and activist, and has previously fronted election broadcasts.

Mr Hill added: “I have invited Steve to Hartlepool and hopefully I will get a positive response.

“Hartlepool has got a good comedy scene.

“Hopefully in his busy schedule he might be able to take time to come to Hartlepool.

“It would be wonderful if he did.”

Mr Hill, who is attending his first party conference as town MP, said people are queuing down the block to get into the Brighton Centre.

Delegates yesterday heard from Shadow Secretary of State for Health Jonathan Ashworth,

Mr Ashworth condemned what he called the privatisation of NHS services.