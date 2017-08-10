Hartlepool mums and babies join international breastfeeding event

A synchronised breastfeeding event in Hartlepool has been hailed a success.

Mums and babies from the town got together to take part in the Global Big Latch On event to celebrate and raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding to both mums and babies.

As mums from all over the world took part, nursing mothers came together at Hindpool Children’s Centre in the town to join in.

To make it a fun event, children were also able to enjoy face painting, handprint picture making and healthy snacks, while mums shared advice and chatted to health representatives about everything from breastfeeding to baby carrying.

Paul Edmondson-Jones, Hartlepool Council’s Interim Director of Public Health, said: “I am delighted to see that Hartlepool mothers have once again supported the Global Big Latch On.

“Breastfeeding is the most natural thing in the world to do and has many long-term benefits for both baby and mother.”

Melanie Calvert, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Healthy Early Years Co-ordinator, said: “Our breastfeeding event was a great success and we were extremely pleased to see so many mothers and their children enjoying themselves.

“We have been hosting the Big Latch On for two years now to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and support available, and hope to make it bigger and better next year.

“It is important mums feel supported by their partners, families and communities, and we would encourage expectant and new mums looking for additional support with breastfeeding to visit one of our advice groups or Well Baby Clinics.”