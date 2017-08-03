Hartlepool mums invited to join in global breastfeeding gathering

Have your say

Hartlepool mums are being invited to join in a world-wide event that promotes and supports breastfeeding.

The Global Big Latch On takes place at registered locations across the world on Friday, August 4.

Hartlepool is once again supporting the event and mums are encouraged to support a special event at Hindpool Children’s Centre.

It takes place from 9.30am to 11.30am and will include face painting, craft activities, information stands, fun exercise sessions and more.

Melanie Calvert, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Healthy Early Years Coordinator, said: “Thousands of mothers across the world will gather in their local communities for the event, which aims to give women an opportunity to receive support, share advice and discuss their own breastfeeding experiences.

“Hartlepool council is delighted to support this initiative which aims to raise the profile of the benefits of breastfeeding.”

The Global Big Latch coincides with World Breastfeeding Week, which started on Monday.

Local mums supported the international event last year at Stranton Children’s Centre.

A range of groups and clinics are also available to mums in Hartlepool to help them to breastfeed.

Two advice groups are held every Monday at Rossmere Children’s Centre, Rossmere Way.

First Latch at 9.15am–10.15am is a health visitor-led group offering advice and support to mums with children from birth to eight months.

And Latch On at 10am–11.30am is a parent-led group offering informal support in a relaxed environment, suitable for breastfed children of any age.

There are also seven baby clinics across the town at Hartlepool’s Children’s Centres, where breastfeeding advice is available from Health Visitors and Community Nursery Nurses.

They are Mondays at Hindpool Children’s Centre on Mondays at 1.30pm–2.30pm, (01429) 292555; Rossmere Children’s Centre (01429) 292444 at 1.30pm–3pm.

Tuesdays at Chatham Children’s Centre (01429) 284466 at 1.30pm–3pm.

Wednesday at Lynnfield Children’s Centre (01429) 232946 at 1.30pm–2.30pm.

Thursday at Miers Avenue Children’s Centre (01429) 284466 1.30pm–3pm and Rift House Children’s Centre (01429) 284610 1pm–2.30pm;.

Friday at Rossmere Children’s Centre (01429) 292444 at 1pm–3pm.