Hartlepool neighbours pocket postcode cash

Hartlepool residents scoop some cash.

Neighbours in a Hartlepool street have scooped a win on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The four householders in the town's Westbrooke Avenue, scooped the Daily Prize, drawn today.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “Congratulations to our Hartlepool players. I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

Each of the four winners clinched £1,000.

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £212million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.