Hartlepool neighbours pocket postcode cash

Neighbours in a Hartlepool street have scooped a win on the People's Postcode Lottery.
The four householders in the town's Westbrooke Avenue, scooped the Daily Prize, drawn today.
People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “Congratulations to our Hartlepool players. I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”
Each of the four winners clinched £1,000.
A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £212million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.