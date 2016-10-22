Hartlepool on route for Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge

An epic charity challenge as part of this year’s Children In Need is to visit Hartlepool.

The Rickshaw Challenge sees a team of riders, including those with challenging disabilities, cycle more than 450 miles from Scotland to London.

The team led by BBC presenter Matt Baker, who hails from Easington, are due to arrive in Hartlepool on Saturday, November 12, and set off on the next leg the following day, Sunday, November 13.

The route down the east coast of Britain was announced on The One Show this week.

Matt said: “After eight days and 470 miles hopefully we are going to be finishing right back here at The One Show studio.”

Co-presenter Alex Jones said: “You are going near home which will be lovely.”

Matt joked: “Perfect, that’s why we are doing it.”

A team of six riders who have all been supported by Children In Need projects, will pedal the rickshaw to raise money and awareness of the charity.

This is the sixth year of the challenge which sets off on Friday, November 11, from Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders.

The team will work their way down the east coast due to arrive in the capital on Friday, November 18, in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal show.

Matt will be with them all the way cycling alongside the team offering support and advice throughout the journey,

To date the challenge has raised more than £12 million.

To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text TEAM to 70405 or to donate £10 text TEAM to 70410.

All of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need.