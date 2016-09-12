Hartlepool open water swimming event set to bring in crowds

Hartlepool families are invited to come to an open water swimming event this weekend as part of a fun day offering residents the chance to try the sport.

The event, organised by Trigma Open Water Swimmers, will take place at Jacksons Wharf at Hartlepool Marina on Saturday, in an effort to raise awareness of taking part in the swimming sessions available in the town.

Qualified coaches Matt Turnbull and his business partner Gary Wilson, decided to organise the event after noticing that many swimmers travelled from across the region to take part in their structured open water swim experience at Hartlepool Marina, but not many people from their own town took part.

He said sessions are held weekly in the safe waters of the marina.

“We are holding a family fun day at Jacksons Wharf in the Marina in the hope that as many local people as possible will come down and find out what we do,” he said. “We noticed that a lot of people come down for sessions from places as far as Northumberland, but only a small number of people from our own town take part.

“The family day will feature displays of open water swimming as well as racing and fun things for the kids, such as bouncy castles and face painting.”

The fun day will kick off from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday and then a karaoke and race night will start from 7pm til late.

Mr Turnbull added: “We will have multi-sport athletes there on the day and would love for people to come down and ask questions on what we do. “We run sessions every week but just thought we don’t have enough people from our own town taking part. “We want to build a great community down there and get kids and adults in the town involved.

“Gary and I are both qualified coaches and create a safe environment for people to enjoy swimming in open water. “We take every measure we can to make people are safe and protected.”

For more information visit: www.trigma-events.com