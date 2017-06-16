Hartlepool organisations recognise the value of town’s dedicated carers

A host of local organisations came together under one roof to share information during National Carer’s Week.

Hartlepool Carers held the informal information event at their base in Lowthian Road and was attended by scores of professionals.

An advisor (centre) talking to clients during the information day event at Hartlepool Carers. Picture by FRANK REID

It was one of a number of events staged by Hartlepool carers to support those in town who dedicate themselves to looking after loved ones.

Among the organisations speaking to cares at the information event were Citizens Advice Hartlepool, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Trading Standards, West View Resource Centre, Salaam Centre, plus health and community safety workers.

Karen Gibson, manager of Hartlepool Carers, said: “We had three rooms full of different organisations where carers could get information to hopefully meet as many of their needs as possible.

“The turnout from the organisations was phenomenal and gave the opportunity to give the carers a really diverse amount of information.”

Fran Smith of In Good Hands, deaf blind support project holding a vibrating pillow alarm and a large button TV remote at the Hartlepool Carers. Picture by FRANK REID

Between Monday and Wednesday, Hartlepool Carers had a presence in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

They also laid on free health checks by Families First and first aid training from Approach Training at the Lowthian Road Centre.

Carers were also treated to relaxing complimentary therapies at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

A variety of social activities have also been held at The Bridge dementia support in Villiers Street, Laurel Gardens, The Nursery Inn and Best Western Grand Hotel Hartlepool.

Karen added: “It has been a jam-packed week. It is really important to make sure that carers are recognised and supported.”

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, and highlight the challenges that carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.

Cares UK, behind the national campaign, say the value of the contribution made by carers in the UK is £132 billion a year.