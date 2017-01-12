Hartlepool pantomime Aladdin proved to be magic for theatre-goers

Hartlepool’s first ever professional pantomime has been hailed a huge success.

Aladdin, which featured former Coronation Street actor Terence Maynard, attracted audiences totalling 4,000 people during its run at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre over the festive period.

Terence Maynard as Abanazar in the Elite Pantomimes production of Aladdin performed at the Town Hall theatre between the 14th and 28th of December. Picture by FRANK REID

The influential North East Theatre Guide also awarded the show - which ran from December 16 to 28 - joint third place in the Most Entertaining Pantomime category in its Best of 2016 awards.

The production was a joint initiative involving Hartlepool Borough Council and Elite Pantomimes.

Jamie Kelly, cultural officer with Hartlepool Borough Council, put the success of the show down to the great interaction between the cast and audience.

He said: “Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre is a great venue for pantomime as its relatively small size and intimate nature means that the audience is up close to the stage, promoting the interaction with the cast that is so vital to the success of shows of this type.

“The atmosphere was great at all of the performances with adults and children alike really entering into the spirit – the booing and hissing in particular was top class!

“We also had lots of very good feedback on social media from people who said they had thoroughly enjoyed the experience and were impressed with the overall quality of the production.

“All of the cast and crew were an absolute pleasure to work with and we’d like to thank them for their dedication and commitment to making the show such a big success.”