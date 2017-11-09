Hartlepool paramedic showered with glass after bottle hurled through ambulance window

An ambulance driver from Hartlepool was injured when his vehicle came under attack from yobs who hurled a bottle through the vehicle’s window while taking a patient to hospital.

Tony Traynor, an Army veteran, who was showered with broken glass described the incident as “sickening”.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says it shows why laws for attacks on emergency workers should be toughened up.

Tony, who lives in town, was rushing a patient from Darlington Memorial Hospital to Dundee when the ambulance, which had its blue lights on and siren blaring, came under attack in Edinburgh.

The bottle was hurled through the passenger window causing Tony to perform an emergency stop.

He said: “I’ve got scratches and a bruise under my eye but I’m ok. It’s the shock more than anything; I’m normally quite robust, I’ve been in the Army, but you’re not expecting something like that to happen to you in that sort of environment.

“I’ve never been upset in this job but this has really affected me, it’s had a greater impact on me than I thought it would.

“It’s really sad and sickening that someone could do something like this. We were on blue lights and sirens so it was obvious we were dealing with an emergency.

“The only saving grace was the kindness of the people who helped us.”

Douglas McDougall, from the North East Ambulance Service, said crews should not be subjected to any type of violence while doing their job.

He said: “We take all attacks on our staff extremely seriously and are liaising with Police Scotland to bring the culprit to justice.

“Our crew had a patient in the back of the vehicle and were travelling on blue lights at the time of this incident.

“Thankfully the member of staff who was driving the vehicle only received minor injuries and we were able to arrange alternative transportation for the patient with our colleagues from Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Their prompt response ensured this incident did not impact on patient care.”

Mr Hill said such attacks are simply unacceptable adding: “I know Tony personally and I was shocked to receive the news that he and his crew partner had been attacked in the line of duty.

“Tony’s case sadly is typical of the kind of cases I have previously spoke about and strengthens the demand that there should be separate penalties in law for attacks on emergency workers.”

Police are investigating.