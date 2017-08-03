Hartlepool parking machines are now on the money to accept new £1 coins

Hartlepool’s parking meters have now been updated to take the new £1 coins.

Motorists were left frustrated when Hartlepool Borough Council machines were unable to accept the coins when they were issued at the end of March.

We can confirm that all of our parking machines now take the new £1 coin following work undertaken by our contractors to upgrade the 48 machines in the town centre. Hartlepool Borough Council

They were joined by council chiefs, who had requested work was carried out by supplier Parkeon, which is based in France, with the order put in last October.

The work had still not begun at the start of last month, but the council has said the improvements have been now been made to the meters installed in its car parks.

The company had said it was dealing with a backlog of ticket machines to update across the UK.

“Drivers are reminded that they can make cashless payments for parking via their mobile phones but there is a small additional handling charge.

“To download the app or to open an account visit www.RingGo.co.uk”

The council said it had pressed Parkeon for action, but the timescale for the work was not something it was able to directly control.

Discussions with other councils across the region uncovered it was not the only authority to be facing issues,

The authority had advised people that the machines would still continue to accept other coins, ranging from 10p to £2.

It also said its civil enforcement officers on patrol may be able to swap new coins for old.

Fifteen new meters recently installed at Seaton Carew following the introduction of parking charges there can accept the new £1 coin and were not affected.