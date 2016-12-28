Hartlepool pervert jailed for sleeping with an underage girl

An underage girl says a pervert has ‘ruined her life’ after luring her to a flat for sex.

John Eyre was significantly older than the victim when he lured her to a flat, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Teesside Crown Court

A judge dismissed Eyre’s claims that he thought the girl was 16.

The 25-year-old labourer has now started a jail sentence of three years and four months.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, told the court: “There is here, say the Crown, a significant disparity in age.”

Mr Dodds said that Eyre called the girl “sexy” in text messages and asked her to spend the night with him.

I feel mad at him for ruining my life Victim

The court heard he made special arrangements for the two to meet.

Describing the effect the incident had on her, the girl said: “I was upset and scared I might see him again and he might hurt me again.

“I get annoyed all the time, I can’t stop my bad moods and just want to scream all the time.

“I feel like I won’t be happy again. I feel mad at him for ruining my life.”

Eyre, of Ibrox Grove, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child.

Ian Mullarkey, mitigating, said Eyre, a dad of two, had no previous convictions for similar offences and pleaded for the sentence to be suspended.

Mr Mullarkey said: “There has been no further offending.”

But Judge Simon Hickey said: “You maintained you thought she was 16. I don’t accept that.

“There was also, in my judgement, a targeting and some amount of grooming over a short time.”

Eyre was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting future contact with girls under 16 for 10 years and a restraining order against the victim.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.