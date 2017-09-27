Hartlepool plastic firm’s test results are music to David’s ears

A budding North-East inventor has had his latest creation quite literally road-tested by the Hartlepool company making it.

David Crampton, director at County Durham-based Hanaido, invited a team from Omega Plastics to try out his Helmet Angel ear defenders when they took on the Coast to Coast cycling challenge.

Designed to enable cyclists to hear better by blocking out wind noise, the Helmet Angel is a wind-deflecting shell that attaches to the strap of the cyclist’s helmet. The unique design also helps combat the earache many cyclists suffer during longer rides.

“I’ve had ideas for products before but this is the first one that I have actually actioned,” said David.

“Omega Plastics has helped me every step of the way, from the very early moulding stages right through to the assembly and dispatch process.

“The team has provided very good, very patient support and has been invaluable to me when detailing the process and possibilities for the product.”

Rob Gray, operations manager at Omega, added: “It’s not very often we have the opportunity to test products that we have moulded in their intended environment, so it was incredibly kind of David to allow us to test the Helmet Angel for ourselves during the Coast to Coast.

“We experienced a lot of high winds and driving rain during the ride, especially when cycling over higher ground, and the Helmet Angel really helped to protect our ears and aid our hearing.”