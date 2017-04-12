Hartlepool police issue appeal as Mill House Leisure Centre is broken into twice

Police in Hartlepool are appealing for information after the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre was broken into and damaged twice.

The latest incident occurred at around 4.30am on Tuesday, April 11, when the suspect smashed one of the windows and two vending machines inside but nothing was taken.

A similar incident also happened between Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, when a window was smashed. Cash was stolen on that occasion.

Police believe that the same person is responsible for both break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Simon Clark on the 101 number, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.