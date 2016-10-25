Hartlepool primary fails to make the grade

A Hartlepool primary school must do better, say Ofsed bosses.

Following a recent inspection the education watchdogs said Kingsley Primary School requires improvement.

The quality of teaching is inconsistent Ofsted

A report into the school, in Taybrooke Avenue, said it required improvement overall, however, it also has some good features.

Inspectors said that leadership and management, quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils require improvement, but personal development and the early years setting are good.

The report said: “Pupils in Key Stage 2, especially disadvantaged pupils and those with low prior attainment, do not make rapid progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

“The quality of teaching is inconsistent across the school. Teachers’ subject knowledge is not as strong in mathematics as it is in reading and writing.

“The work of the very large number of teaching assistants is inconsistent. Not all are deployed well in lessons to have a significant impact on pupils’ progress.

“Some do not have sufficient subject knowledge in mathematics.”

Inspectors added that leaders, including governors, have an inaccurate view of children’s attainment when they first join.

They said: “Leaders’ planning for improvement is not strong. Targets set in strategic plans are not sharp enough to ensure that improvements are brought about quickly.

“Pupils’ attendance, although improving, is below the national average, and has been over a number of years.”

Inspectors said the school does have a number of strengths including the most able pupils make good progress because work is matched to their abilities.

They said: “Pupils behave well both in and around school. They are polite and respectful to each other, staff and visitors.

“The school makes exemplary provision for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities. Parents are happy with the provision and believe it to be ‘phenomenal’.”

To improve inspectors said the school needs to improve leadership and management by ensuring that teachers make accurate assessments of children’s skills and abilities, leaders have an accurate understanding of the progress, the improvement plan for the school clearly identifies the actions required to fulfil each objective.

The school must also improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and an external review of the school’s use of the pupil premium should be undertaken.