Hartlepool project needs your vote to win vital funding

Hartlepool residents are being urged to get behind a town project hoping to clinch vital funding.

The One77 Project, which is part of Families First North East, is in with a chance of clinching £25,000, but needs backing from the town.

Chef Ashley Carr in the kitchen at One77 Project cafe with trainee Holly Thompson.

Based in York Road, One77 Project, supports and trains young people who may be NEET (not in education, employment or training) or have a learning disability.

They get new skills, such as enterprise, catering, customer service and employment by working in the bistro.

Now, the project is relying on votes from the public to increase its chance of scooping the cash through the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

If they win the money will go towards further training for the young people and providing them with formal qualifications.

This project can be life changing for the individual and their family Lisa Wilson

They will leave the project motivated and inspired for employment and equipped with the right skills to achieve.

The young people will also receive support and coaching in searching and applying for jobs and the project will support 30 young people over the first year.

Only projects with the most votes will become finalists, so support from the Hartlepool community is vital.

Bosses say projects such as this are vital to the town, which has a high level of deprivation and in 2014 the Office of National Statistics issued a report that highlighted Hartlepool as having the highest unemployment rates for young people who are not in full-time education across England and Wales.

Trainee Holly Thompson, waiting, takes an order from customers at the One77 Project cafe.

Lisa Wilson, business development officer from Families First North East said: “Yesterday the TUC reported children in the North East are twice as likely to live in poverty compared to children in the South, one of the contributors to this is living in a work less home.

“Hartlepool has a significant number of people living in households where no one works.

“This project can be life changing for the individual and their family. We offer an inclusive and supportive training environment, with this funding we can train up to 30 people from Hartlepool and improve their life chances.”

To get behind Families First North East’s One77 project and help make a difference visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-2771 and submit your vote before November, 18.

For more information on Families First North East visit www.familiesfirstne.co.uk.