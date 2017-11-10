Hartlepool pupils meet female role models with careers in science and engineering

Hartlepool school kids headed to Yorkshire to build droids and a nuclear power station to inspire girls to get into technical careers.

The female pupils from Manor Community Academy and Dyke House school visited Harrogate as part of EDF Energy’s Pretty Curious programme, which aims to inspire girls to think about careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

The girls attending the event, which was supported by staff from Hartlepool power station, got the chance to create their very own droid, before being asked to come up with real life uses for the droids.

They also got the opportunity to learn more about smart technology in the home, artificial intelligence and learn how to ‘build a reactor’ using virtual reality.

Paul Moffat, vice assistant principal Manor Community Academy: “This is a real opportunity for the pupils to meet young women professionals and chat about what they do in science and engineering careers.

“Having such role models is very important for pupils as they think about careers, and girls need them as often families don’t necessary see science and engineering as potential careers.”

Naomi Salmons, 12, a pupil at Manor School, said: “I loved using the virtual reality kits, it seemed like you were in the actual place. We also built some droids using little bits of electronic kits and we then ran them on the floor using mobile phones. It’s been great day.”

Fiona Jackson, of EDF Energy, said: “The interest in this workshop from schools has been amazing. As a company we are committed to making sure that young women know that there are lots of opportunities in our business for them.”