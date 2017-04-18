Hartlepool pupils respond to call to alms for Lent fundraising

Children at a Hartlepool school have raised more than £650 during a fundraising frenzy over Lent.

Youngsters at Sacred Heart Primary School, in Hart Lane, came up with all sorts of ideas, that raised a small fortune for two Catholic charities.

A game in which the children paid £1 to guess the name of a giant teddy bear raised well over £100 alone.

The school always raises money for good causes during Lent but this year made an extra special effort and pupils helped come up with ideas.

Deputy head teacher Amanda Howell said: “One thing we do during Lent is ‘give alms’ which is to raise money for people less fortunate than ourselves.

“We have had a number of different fundraisers going on throughout school.

“A couple of boys decided to guess the name of the teddy bear which is nearly 6ft tall.

“Children have been donating their pocket money in red collection boxes, and trying to guess the number of chocolate eggs in the bucket.”

People have also been putting silver and copper coins into a big plastic bottle, and younger children in the Foundation stage crammed all their 20p pieces into an empty Smarties tub.

Mrs Howell added: “Some individual children have done their own thing. They have been very, very generous. They have done an absolutely fantastic job.”

The money raised will go to the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Catholic Aid For Overseas Development.

Closer to home, it will also support Newcastle-based St Cuthbert’s Care which help people with disabilities, children in care, and the elderly.