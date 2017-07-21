Hartlepool pupils teach classmates how to stay safe online

Responsible children at a Hartlepool primary school turned teacher to pass on important computer safety messages to hundreds of fellow pupils.

Eleven youngsters at Fens Primary School, aged between nine and 11, competed training to become Digital Leaders.

Fens Digital Leader Sophia Fenwick (10) explains the online safety training course to her Mum Jill. Picture by FRANK REID

They held assemblies, spoke to parents, and taught more than 400 children how to stay safe while using computers and the internet.

The young leaders worked hard to complete a Childnet Digital Leaders Programme, which was made available to primary schools for the first time this year.

Over the course of Safer Internet Day this year, the children taught each year group in a timetable slot in the school’s computer suite.

They told stories to the younger children and carried out age appropriate activities with each year group up to Year 6 – about 460 children.

Joanne Low, Fens Primary School computing co-ordinator, said: “The children were able to deliver important e-safety messages to the school and in some cases teaching their own classes.

“They have been a part of the driving force in highlighting the importance of e-safety to not only the children but their parents.”

Parents learned more about the impressive work of the digital leaders at a special presentation event, where they also picked up advice and information to take home.

Mums and dads were also directed to the school website, where they are able to find links on how stay up-to-date with current concerns in the digital world.

Ms Low added: “I have had the pleasure of working with these children, who have given 100% to the programme. I am so proud of each and every one of them as they have carried out their roles and responsibilities.

“I know they will always be amazing digital leaders even though the programme has finished and some of these children will move on to their secondary schools.”