Hartlepool radio presenter's Halloween impression of 'Big Brother' Trivago model

A radio presenter marked Halloween by dressing up as a model who is said to have "haunted" millions of commuters.

Travel comparison website Trivago has bombarded Tube stations across London over the last year with adverts featuring model Gabrielle Miller.

Pete Donaldson as he normally looks.

Now Pete Donaldson, originally from Hartlepool, has recreated her look for Halloween by wearing a wig, make-up and a similar blue shirt.

Pete, 36, a presenter for Absolute Radio, explained: "A couple of months ago the Tube network was dominated by one advert for Trivago which seemed to be everywhere you went.

"After a while it became quite cloying and part of the furniture for commuters, almost haunting them or watching them like Big Brother, so I had this idea of dressing up as her for Halloween."

Pete, a former pupil at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, impersonated Miller on a platform in London's Tottenham Court Road Tube station with fellow Absolute Radio presenter Sarah Champion applying his make-up and taking pictures.

After posting the resulting photo to his 28,800 followers on Twitter, the image was shared more than 2,000 times with the dozens of replies including comments such as "definitely Halloween inspired" and "incited terror in ad people everywhere".

Pete, who used to live in Eamont Gardens, off Park Road, added: "At the time of day we took the picture the station was mainly full of tourists so I don't think they quite understood the joke.

"Gradually, after it was noticed on Twitter, it began to get more publicity and I suppose for a little while I had a Twitter moment."

Pete originally worked in London as a social housing officer for four years before gradually gaining works experience in radio in his spare time with household names such as Sunderland-born BBC6 presenter Lauren Laverne.

He remembers: "Some people used to think we were related because they can't tell accents north of Watford apart."

He started work at Absolute Radio in 2011 and has since interviewed a host of musicians and film stars such as Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Kelly Jones and Anne Hathaway.

A keen Newcastle United fan, he is also one of four presenters of popular podcast The Football Ramble.